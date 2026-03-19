Members of Kosovo Force (KFOR) Regional Command-East, leaders from the municipality of Pristina, and staff from the Family Medicine Center pose for a photo following a hospital bed donation ceremony in Pristina, Kosovo, March 13, 2026. The event, hosted by the KFOR Civil-Military Cooperation team, demonstrated KFOR’s continued commitment to strengthening partnerships and contributing to a safe and secure environment and freedom of movement for all communities in Kosovo. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Azavyon McFarland)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2026 11:53
|Photo ID:
|9579058
|VIRIN:
|260313-Z-KM346-1245
|Resolution:
|4480x6720
|Size:
|7.3 MB
|Location:
|PRISTINA, ZZ
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, KFOR strengthens partnerships through hospital bed donation in Pristina [Image 9 of 9], by PFC Azavyon McFarland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.