KFOR strengthens partnerships through hospital bed donation in Pristina

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Dr. Izet Sadiku, director of health, Florian Dushi, deputy mayor of Pristina, and Florida Army National Guard Lt. Col. Michael Anderson, deputy commander of Kosovo Force (KFOR) Regional Command-East, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, shake hands after signing documents formalizing the donation of hospital beds to the Family Medicine Center in Pristina, Kosovo, March 13, 2026. The event, hosted by the KFOR Civil-Military Cooperation team, demonstrated KFOR’s continued commitment to strengthening partnerships and contributing to a safe and secure environment and freedom of movement for all communities in Kosovo. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Azavyon McFarland)