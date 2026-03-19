KFOR strengthens partnerships through hospital bed donation in Pristina

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Florida Army National Guard Lt. Col. Michael Anderson, deputy commander of Kosovo Force (KFOR) Regional Command-East, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, presents a certificate of appreciation to Syzana Krasniqi, head nurse at the Family Medicine Center in Pristina, Kosovo, March 13, 2026. The event, hosted by the KFOR Civil-Military Cooperation team, demonstrated KFOR’s continued commitment to strengthening partnerships and contributing to a safe and secure environment and freedom of movement for all communities in Kosovo. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Azavyon McFarland)