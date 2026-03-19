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    KFOR strengthens partnerships through hospital bed donation in Pristina [Image 7 of 9]

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    KFOR strengthens partnerships through hospital bed donation in Pristina

    PRISTINA, KOSOVO

    03.13.2026

    Photo by Pfc. Azavyon McFarland 

    134th Public Affairs Detachment

    Service members assigned to Kosovo Force (KFOR) Regional Command-East and leaders from the municipality of Pristina observe donated hospital beds following a signing ceremony at the Family Medicine Center in Pristina, Kosovo, March 13, 2026. The event, hosted by the KFOR Civil-Military Cooperation team, demonstrated KFOR’s continued commitment to strengthening partnerships and contributing to a safe and secure environment and freedom of movement for all communities in Kosovo. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Azavyon McFarland)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2026
    Date Posted: 03.23.2026 11:53
    Photo ID: 9579057
    VIRIN: 260313-Z-KM346-1194
    Resolution: 5021x3347
    Size: 4.32 MB
    Location: PRISTINA, ZZ
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, KFOR strengthens partnerships through hospital bed donation in Pristina [Image 9 of 9], by PFC Azavyon McFarland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    KFOR strengthens partnerships through hospital bed donation in Pristina
    KFOR strengthens partnerships through hospital bed donation in Pristina
    KFOR strengthens partnerships through hospital bed donation in Pristina
    KFOR strengthens partnerships through hospital bed donation in Pristina
    KFOR strengthens partnerships through hospital bed donation in Pristina
    KFOR strengthens partnerships through hospital bed donation in Pristina
    KFOR strengthens partnerships through hospital bed donation in Pristina
    KFOR strengthens partnerships through hospital bed donation in Pristina
    KFOR strengthens partnerships through hospital bed donation in Pristina

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    CIMIC
    Pristina
    NATO
    KFOR
    TFG36
    TogetherStrongerForPeace

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