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    FAW-31 hosts annual swim competition at MCAS Iwakuni [Image 11 of 12]

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    FAW-31 hosts annual swim competition at MCAS Iwakuni

    MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    09.25.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Isaac De Leon 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Federico Mendizabal, commanding officer, Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron (HHS), Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, and a native of East Aurora, New York, poses for a photo during the costumed “commanding officer cavalry race” event during a swim competition hosted by Fleet Air Wing 31 at event in a swim competition at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Sept. 26, 2025. FAW-31 hosted this swimming competition to promote camaraderie, boost morale, and create a strong sense of unity between Japanese and American service members. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Isaac De Leon)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2025
    Date Posted: 03.23.2026 02:12
    Photo ID: 9578593
    VIRIN: 250926-M-TK882-1587
    Resolution: 5205x7803
    Size: 9.55 MB
    Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

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    This work, FAW-31 hosts annual swim competition at MCAS Iwakuni [Image 12 of 12], by LCpl Isaac De Leon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    FAW-31 hosts annual swim competition at MCAS Iwakuni
    FAW-31 hosts annual swim competition at MCAS Iwakuni
    FAW-31 hosts annual swim competition at MCAS Iwakuni
    FAW-31 hosts annual swim competition at MCAS Iwakuni
    FAW-31 hosts annual swim competition at MCAS Iwakuni
    FAW-31 hosts annual swim competition at MCAS Iwakuni
    FAW-31 hosts annual swim competition at MCAS Iwakuni
    FAW-31 hosts annual swim competition at MCAS Iwakuni
    FAW-31 hosts annual swim competition at MCAS Iwakuni
    FAW-31 hosts annual swim competition at MCAS Iwakuni
    FAW-31 hosts annual swim competition at MCAS Iwakuni
    FAW-31 hosts annual swim competition at MCAS Iwakuni

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    TAGS

    JMSDF
    Competition
    Japan
    Morale
    Swimming
    MCAS Iwakuni

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