U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Federico Mendizabal, commanding officer, Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron (HHS), Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, and a native of East Aurora, New York, poses for a photo during the costumed “commanding officer cavalry race” event during a swim competition hosted by Fleet Air Wing 31 at event in a swim competition at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Sept. 26, 2025. FAW-31 hosted this swimming competition to promote camaraderie, boost morale, and create a strong sense of unity between Japanese and American service members. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Isaac De Leon)
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2026 02:12
|Photo ID:
|9578593
|VIRIN:
|250926-M-TK882-1587
|Resolution:
|5205x7803
|Size:
|9.55 MB
|Location:
|MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
This work, FAW-31 hosts annual swim competition at MCAS Iwakuni [Image 12 of 12], by LCpl Isaac De Leon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.