A Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force member with Fleet Air Wing 31 participates in an event during a swim competition hosted by FAW-31 at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Sept 26, 2025. FAW-31 hosted this swimming competition to promote camaraderie, boost morale, and create a strong sense of unity between Japanese and American service members. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl Isaac De Leon)
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2026 02:12
|Photo ID:
|9578582
|VIRIN:
|250926-M-TK882-1023
|Resolution:
|6348x4234
|Size:
|3.75 MB
|Location:
|MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, FAW-31 hosts annual swim competition at MCAS Iwakuni [Image 12 of 12], by LCpl Isaac De Leon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.