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    FAW-31 hosts annual swim competition at MCAS Iwakuni [Image 5 of 12]

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    FAW-31 hosts annual swim competition at MCAS Iwakuni

    MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    09.25.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Isaac De Leon 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force members with Fleet Air Wing 31 swim in a formation during a swim competition hosted by FAW-31 at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Sept. 26, 2025. FAW-31 hosted this swimming competition to promote camaraderie, boost morale, and create a strong sense of unity between the Japanese and American service members. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Isaac De Leon)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2025
    Date Posted: 03.23.2026 02:12
    Photo ID: 9578587
    VIRIN: 250926-M-TK882-1155
    Resolution: 6041x4029
    Size: 5.41 MB
    Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, FAW-31 hosts annual swim competition at MCAS Iwakuni [Image 12 of 12], by LCpl Isaac De Leon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    FAW-31 hosts annual swim competition at MCAS Iwakuni
    FAW-31 hosts annual swim competition at MCAS Iwakuni
    FAW-31 hosts annual swim competition at MCAS Iwakuni
    FAW-31 hosts annual swim competition at MCAS Iwakuni
    FAW-31 hosts annual swim competition at MCAS Iwakuni
    FAW-31 hosts annual swim competition at MCAS Iwakuni
    FAW-31 hosts annual swim competition at MCAS Iwakuni
    FAW-31 hosts annual swim competition at MCAS Iwakuni
    FAW-31 hosts annual swim competition at MCAS Iwakuni
    FAW-31 hosts annual swim competition at MCAS Iwakuni
    FAW-31 hosts annual swim competition at MCAS Iwakuni
    FAW-31 hosts annual swim competition at MCAS Iwakuni

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    TAGS

    JMSDF
    Competition
    Japan
    Morale
    Swimming
    MCAS Iwakuni

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