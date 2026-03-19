FAW-31 hosts annual swim competition at MCAS Iwakuni

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U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Tyler Bassett, a combat graphics specialist with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron (HHS), Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, and a native of Tampa, Florida, swims during a swim competition hosted by Fleet Air Wing 31 at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Sept. 26, 2025. FAW-31 hosted this swimming competition to promote camaraderie, boost morale, and create a strong sense of unity between Japanese and American service members. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl Isaac De Leon)