FAW-31 hosts annual swim competition at MCAS Iwakuni

U.S. Marines with Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni swim together during a swim competition hosted by Fleet Air Wing 31 at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Sept. 26, 2025. FAW-31 hosted this swimming competition to promote camaraderie, boost morale, and create a strong sense of unity between Japanese and American service members. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Isaac De Leon)
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2026 02:12
|Photo ID:
|9578588
|VIRIN:
|250926-M-TK882-1218
|Resolution:
|7128x4754
|Size:
|6.93 MB
|Location:
|MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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