FAW-31 hosts annual swim competition at MCAS Iwakuni

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U.S. Marines with Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni swim together during a swim competition hosted by Fleet Air Wing 31 at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Sept. 26, 2025. FAW-31 hosted this swimming competition to promote camaraderie, boost morale, and create a strong sense of unity between Japanese and American service members. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Isaac De Leon)