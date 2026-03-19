A-10 Thunderbolt II at Luke Days 2026

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A U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II assigned to Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, flies over the 56th Fighter Wing, March 20, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Events that bring together service members and communities help reinforce support for the joint force mission. Sharing the capabilities of modern and historic aircraft helps connect communities with the legacy and future of American airpower. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Belinda Guachun-Chichay)