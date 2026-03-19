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    A-10 Thunderbolt II at Luke Days 2026 [Image 1 of 4]

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    A-10 Thunderbolt II at Luke Days 2026

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Belinda Guachun-Chichay 

    56th Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II assigned to Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, flies over the 56th Fighter Wing, March 20, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Heritage aircraft serve as a reminder of the achievements that helped secure American air superiority during previous conflicts. The evolution of military aviation reflects decades of dedication to defending the nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Belinda Guachun-Chichay)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2026
    Date Posted: 03.21.2026 21:51
    Photo ID: 9577628
    VIRIN: 260320-F-KD516-1048
    Resolution: 2292x3209
    Size: 1.54 MB
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, A-10 Thunderbolt II at Luke Days 2026 [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Belinda Guachun-Chichay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Arizona
    56th Fighter Wing
    Luke Air Force Base (AFB)
    A-10 Thunderbolt II Warthog

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