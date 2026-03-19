A-10 Thunderbolt II at Luke Days 2026

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A U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II assigned to Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, flies over the 56th Fighter Wing, March 20, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Heritage aircraft serve as a reminder of the achievements that helped secure American air superiority during previous conflicts. The evolution of military aviation reflects decades of dedication to defending the nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Belinda Guachun-Chichay)