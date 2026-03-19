A-10 Thunderbolt II at Luke Days 2026

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A U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II assigned to Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, flies over the 56th Fighter Wing, March 20, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Demonstrations and displays provide insight into the discipline and expertise required of those who operate military aircraft. Opportunities for the public to see military aviation up close help build appreciation for the readiness of the joint force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Belinda Guachun-Chichay)