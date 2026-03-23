A-10 Makes Final Luke Days Appearance

Photo By Airman 1st Class Belinda Guachun-Chichay | A U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II assigned to Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, flies over the 56th Fighter Wing, March 20, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Demonstrations and displays provide insight into the discipline and expertise required of those who operate military aircraft. Opportunities for the public to see military aviation up close help build appreciation for the readiness of the joint force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Belinda Guachun-Chichay) see less | View Image Page

DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, Ariz. – A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base performed a combat arms demonstration at the Luke Days Air Show at Luke AFB, Arizona, March 22, 2026–marking their final Luke Days appearance as the aircraft divests and pilots transition to the F-35A Lightning II and other Air Force assignments.

The flyover, performed by pilots from the 357th Fighter Squadron, served as a symbolic close to a chapter that has long defined the southern Arizona community. Behind that moment, however, a broader shift has already been underway for several years.

The divestment of the A-10s has been a topic since the early 1980s as the Air Force sought to modernize and increase lethality amid evolving mission sets. While the branch is not divesting the platform entirely, Davis-Monthan will say goodbye to the airframe by the end of this year.

A-10 pilots bring years of experience rooted in close air support as many prepare to begin the next phase of training at Luke Air Force Base, which remains at the forefront of producing combat-ready fighter pilots.

U.S. Air Force Maj. Nathan “ED” Mazurowski, a 357th Fighter Squadron A-10 instructor pilot, experienced a full-circle moment during the flyover as he flew the aircraft for the final time over the same base where he will begin F-35A Lightning II training.

“The aircraft is changing, but the mindset is not,” Mazurowski said. “The discipline and precision we learned here apply anywhere.”

For U.S. Air Force Maj. Jose “SHUCO” Paiz Larrave, a fellow 357th Fighter Squadron A-10 instructor pilot, this change brings a lot of emotions.

“This community is second to none,” Paiz Larrave said. “Everyone who flies the A-10 flies it with a passion for the aircraft and the mission it supports.”

Paiz Larrave’s next assignment brings him back to where his military flying journey began at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, where he will serve as a T-38 Talon instructor pilot guiding the next generation of Air Force fighter and bomber pilots.

“We are not going away,” Paiz Larrave said. “We are going to other places to share those lessons learned and make sure we do not lose that knowledge.”

The divestment of the A-10 marks the end of an era but not the end of its influence. As its pilots disperse across the Air Force, they bring with them a mission-first mindset that will continue to shape operations for years to come. Through this transition, while the A-10’s mission is ending, its legacy lives on by being woven into the future of airpower and ensuring the force remains ready, adaptable and lethal.