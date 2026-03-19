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    A-10 Thunderbolt II at Luke Days 2026 [Image 2 of 4]

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    A-10 Thunderbolt II at Luke Days 2026

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Belinda Guachun-Chichay 

    56th Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II assigned to Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, flies over the 56th Fighter Wing, March 20, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Through aerial demonstrations and static displays, Luke Days 2026 offers the public a closer look at the capabilities and readiness of the joint force responsible for protecting the nation. Modern airpower relies on the integration of advanced technology and highly trained personnel to sustain combat readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Belinda Guachun-Chichay)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2026
    Date Posted: 03.21.2026 21:51
    Photo ID: 9577629
    VIRIN: 260320-F-KD516-1085
    Resolution: 3388x2254
    Size: 1.29 MB
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, A-10 Thunderbolt II at Luke Days 2026 [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Belinda Guachun-Chichay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    F-16 Fighting Falcon

    Arizona

    Davis-Monthan Air Force Base (AFB)

    Luke Air Force Base

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