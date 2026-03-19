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    Thunderbirds Practice for Luke Days 2026 [Image 11 of 11]

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    Thunderbirds Practice for Luke Days 2026

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Belinda Guachun-Chichay 

    56th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds," fly past the 56th Fighter Wing, during Luke Days 2026 media day, Mar. 19, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Luke Days 2026 showcases the platforms and people that form the backbone of American airpower, reinforcing the nation’s ability to deter and, when necessary, defeat threats to national safety. By incorporating demonstrations like this, it showcases the maneuverability and combat capability of modern fighter aviation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Belinda Guachun-Chichay)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2026
    Date Posted: 03.21.2026 19:32
    Photo ID: 9577505
    VIRIN: 260320-F-KD516-2126
    Resolution: 4051x3241
    Size: 2.02 MB
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Thunderbirds Practice for Luke Days 2026 [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Belinda Guachun-Chichay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Thunderbirds Practice for Luke Days 2026
    Thunderbirds Practice for Luke Days 2026
    Thunderbirds Practice for Luke Days 2026
    Thunderbirds Practice for Luke Days 2026
    Thunderbirds Practice for Luke Days 2026
    Thunderbirds Practice for Luke Days 2026
    Thunderbirds Practice for Luke Days 2026
    Thunderbirds Practice for Luke Days 2026
    Thunderbirds Practice for Luke Days 2026
    Thunderbirds Practice for Luke Days 2026
    Thunderbirds Practice for Luke Days 2026

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    AETC
    military
    Luke Air Force base

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