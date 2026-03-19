Thunderbirds Practice for Luke Days 2026

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U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds," fly past the 56th Fighter Wing, during Luke Days 2026 media day, Mar. 19, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Luke Days 2026 showcases the platforms and people that form the backbone of American airpower, reinforcing the nation’s ability to deter and, when necessary, defeat threats to national safety. By incorporating demonstrations like this, it showcases the maneuverability and combat capability of modern fighter aviation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Belinda Guachun-Chichay)