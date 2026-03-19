Thunderbirds Practice for Luke Days 2026

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A U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds," F-16 Fighting Flacon, flies past the 56th Fighter Wing, during Luke Days 2026 media day, Mar. 19, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Demonstrations like this showcase the maneuverability and combat capability of modern fighter aviation. By bringing military aviation to the public, Luke Days 2026 gives the public an inside view to the readiness, discipline and coordination required to sustain combat capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Belinda Guachun-Chichay)