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    Thunderbirds Practice for Luke Days 2026 [Image 9 of 11]

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    Thunderbirds Practice for Luke Days 2026

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Belinda Guachun-Chichay 

    56th Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds," F-16 Fighting Flacon, flies past the 56th Fighter Wing, during Luke Days 2026 media day, Mar. 19, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Demonstrations like this showcase the maneuverability and combat capability of modern fighter aviation. By bringing military aviation to the public, Luke Days 2026 gives the public an inside view to the readiness, discipline and coordination required to sustain combat capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Belinda Guachun-Chichay)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2026
    Date Posted: 03.21.2026 19:32
    Photo ID: 9577503
    VIRIN: 260320-F-KD516-2039
    Resolution: 2442x3671
    Size: 1.78 MB
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Thunderbirds Practice for Luke Days 2026 [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Belinda Guachun-Chichay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Thunderbirds Practice for Luke Days 2026
    Thunderbirds Practice for Luke Days 2026
    Thunderbirds Practice for Luke Days 2026
    Thunderbirds Practice for Luke Days 2026
    Thunderbirds Practice for Luke Days 2026
    Thunderbirds Practice for Luke Days 2026
    Thunderbirds Practice for Luke Days 2026
    Thunderbirds Practice for Luke Days 2026
    Thunderbirds Practice for Luke Days 2026
    Thunderbirds Practice for Luke Days 2026
    Thunderbirds Practice for Luke Days 2026

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    AETC
    military
    Luke Air Force base

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