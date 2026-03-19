Thunderbirds Practice for Luke Days 2026

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U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds," fly past the 56th Fighter Wing, during preparation for Luke Days 2026, Mar. 19, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Demonstrations like this showcase the maneuverability and combat capability of modern fighter aviation. Innovation in military aviation ensures that pilots and crews maintain the capabilities required to defend the nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Belinda Guachun-Chichay)