Thunderbirds Practice for Luke Days 2026

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U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds," fly past the 56th Fighter Wing, during Luke Days 2026 media day, Mar. 19, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Flying the F-16 Fighting Falcon in tight formation, the Thunderbirds highlight the coordination and skill required to maintain modern air superiority. The event highlights the Airmen and joint partners whose professionalism and technical mastery have enable the United States to maintain a ready and capable fighting force and through demonstrations of modern aviation it is able to illustrate how innovation supports the precision and professionalism of the joint force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Belinda Guachun-Chichay)