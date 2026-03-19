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    Thunderbirds Practice for Luke Days 2026 [Image 10 of 11]

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    Thunderbirds Practice for Luke Days 2026

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Belinda Guachun-Chichay 

    56th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds," fly past the 56th Fighter Wing, during Luke Days 2026 media day, Mar. 19, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Flying the F-16 Fighting Falcon in tight formation, the Thunderbirds highlight the coordination and skill required to maintain modern air superiority. The event highlights the Airmen and joint partners whose professionalism and technical mastery have enable the United States to maintain a ready and capable fighting force and through demonstrations of modern aviation it is able to illustrate how innovation supports the precision and professionalism of the joint force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Belinda Guachun-Chichay)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2026
    Date Posted: 03.21.2026 19:32
    Photo ID: 9577504
    VIRIN: 260320-F-KD516-2090
    Resolution: 4496x2529
    Size: 1.78 MB
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Thunderbirds Practice for Luke Days 2026 [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Belinda Guachun-Chichay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Thunderbirds Practice for Luke Days 2026
    Thunderbirds Practice for Luke Days 2026
    Thunderbirds Practice for Luke Days 2026
    Thunderbirds Practice for Luke Days 2026
    Thunderbirds Practice for Luke Days 2026
    Thunderbirds Practice for Luke Days 2026
    Thunderbirds Practice for Luke Days 2026
    Thunderbirds Practice for Luke Days 2026
    Thunderbirds Practice for Luke Days 2026
    Thunderbirds Practice for Luke Days 2026
    Thunderbirds Practice for Luke Days 2026

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    AETC
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