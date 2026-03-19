Thunderbirds Practice for Luke Days 2026

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A U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds," F-16 Fighting Flacon, flies past the 56th Fighter Wing, during Luke Days 2026 media day, Mar. 19, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Luke Days 2026 highlights the precision and professionalism required to generate combat airpower and maintain the United States’ ability to defend the nation. The Thunderbirds represent the professionalism and training required of Airmen who operate combat aircraft tasked with defending the nation. Modern airpower relies on the integration of advanced technology and highly trained personnel to sustain combat readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Belinda Guachun-Chichay)