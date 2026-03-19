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    Thunderbirds Practice for Luke Days 2026 [Image 8 of 11]

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    Thunderbirds Practice for Luke Days 2026

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Belinda Guachun-Chichay 

    56th Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds," F-16 Fighting Flacon, flies past the 56th Fighter Wing, during Luke Days 2026 media day, Mar. 19, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Luke Days 2026 highlights the precision and professionalism required to generate combat airpower and maintain the United States’ ability to defend the nation. The Thunderbirds represent the professionalism and training required of Airmen who operate combat aircraft tasked with defending the nation. Modern airpower relies on the integration of advanced technology and highly trained personnel to sustain combat readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Belinda Guachun-Chichay)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2026
    Date Posted: 03.21.2026 19:32
    Photo ID: 9577502
    VIRIN: 260320-F-KD516-1940
    Resolution: 4654x2618
    Size: 2.88 MB
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Thunderbirds Practice for Luke Days 2026 [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Belinda Guachun-Chichay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Thunderbirds Practice for Luke Days 2026
    Thunderbirds Practice for Luke Days 2026
    Thunderbirds Practice for Luke Days 2026
    Thunderbirds Practice for Luke Days 2026
    Thunderbirds Practice for Luke Days 2026
    Thunderbirds Practice for Luke Days 2026
    Thunderbirds Practice for Luke Days 2026
    Thunderbirds Practice for Luke Days 2026
    Thunderbirds Practice for Luke Days 2026
    Thunderbirds Practice for Luke Days 2026
    Thunderbirds Practice for Luke Days 2026

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    AETC
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