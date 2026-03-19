KFOR 36 NATO forces compete in Royal Danish Army DANCON March

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Florida Army National Guard Command. Sgt. Maj. Dale Thompson, assigned to NATO-led Kosovo Force (KFOR) 36 with the 1st Squadron, 153rd Cavalry Regiment “Darkhorse”, marches in the Danish Contingent (DANCON) event near Camp Novo Selo, Kosovo, March 9, 2026. The annual march fosters esprit de corps, strengthens multinational bonds and promotes readiness among KFOR troops and partners. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Seth LaCount)