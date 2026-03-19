Colorado Army National Guard aviators assigned to NATO-led Kosovo Force (KFOR) Regional Command East with 2nd Battalion, 135th General Support Aviation Battalion sling load a pallet of water bottles with a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter during a Danish Contingent (DANCON) march near Camp Novo Selo, Kosovo, March. 9, 2026 to support event competitors and staff. The DANCON march event served as an esprit de corps activity during KFOR 36, fostering multinational camaraderie and strengthening bonds among participating troops and allies. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Seth LaCount)
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2026 06:20
|Photo ID:
|9577120
|VIRIN:
|260309-Z-SR689-1003
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|7.72 MB
|Location:
|ZZ
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, KFOR 36 NATO forces compete in Royal Danish Army DANCON March [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Seth LaCount, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.