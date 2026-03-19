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    KFOR 36 NATO forces compete in Royal Danish Army DANCON March [Image 4 of 9]

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    KFOR 36 NATO forces compete in Royal Danish Army DANCON March

    KOSOVO

    03.07.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Seth LaCount 

    134th Public Affairs Detachment

    Colorado Army National Guard aviators assigned to NATO-led Kosovo Force (KFOR) Regional Command East with 2nd Battalion, 135th General Support Aviation Battalion sling load a pallet of water bottles with a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter during a Danish Contingent (DANCON) march near Camp Novo Selo, Kosovo, March. 9, 2026 to support event competitors and staff. The DANCON march event served as an esprit de corps activity during KFOR 36, fostering multinational camaraderie and strengthening bonds among participating troops and allies. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Seth LaCount)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2026
    Date Posted: 03.21.2026 06:20
    Photo ID: 9577122
    VIRIN: 260309-Z-SR689-1005
    Resolution: 5461x3641
    Size: 5.23 MB
    Location: ZZ
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, KFOR 36 NATO forces compete in Royal Danish Army DANCON March [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Seth LaCount, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    KFOR 36 NATO forces compete in Royal Danish Army DANCON March
    KFOR 36 NATO forces compete in Royal Danish Army DANCON March
    KFOR 36 NATO forces compete in Royal Danish Army DANCON March
    KFOR 36 NATO forces compete in Royal Danish Army DANCON March
    KFOR 36 NATO forces compete in Royal Danish Army DANCON March
    KFOR 36 NATO forces compete in Royal Danish Army DANCON March
    KFOR 36 NATO forces compete in Royal Danish Army DANCON March
    KFOR 36 NATO forces compete in Royal Danish Army DANCON March
    KFOR 36 NATO forces compete in Royal Danish Army DANCON March

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    TAGS

    NATO
    Aviation
    KFOR
    Army National Guard
    TFG36
    TogetherStrongerForPeace

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