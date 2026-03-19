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    KFOR 36 NATO forces compete in Royal Danish Army DANCON March [Image 5 of 9]

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    KFOR 36 NATO forces compete in Royal Danish Army DANCON March

    KOSOVO

    03.07.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Seth LaCount 

    134th Public Affairs Detachment

    A large formation of NATO-forces marches in the Danish Contingent (DANCON) event near Camp Novo Selo, Kosovo, March 9, 2026. The annual march fosters esprit de corps, strengthens multinational bonds and promotes readiness among KFOR troops and partners. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Seth LaCount)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2026
    Date Posted: 03.21.2026 06:20
    Photo ID: 9577123
    VIRIN: 260309-Z-SR689-1018
    Resolution: 5462x3641
    Size: 5.79 MB
    Location: ZZ
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KFOR 36 NATO forces compete in Royal Danish Army DANCON March [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Seth LaCount, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    KFOR 36 NATO forces compete in Royal Danish Army DANCON March
    KFOR 36 NATO forces compete in Royal Danish Army DANCON March
    KFOR 36 NATO forces compete in Royal Danish Army DANCON March
    KFOR 36 NATO forces compete in Royal Danish Army DANCON March
    KFOR 36 NATO forces compete in Royal Danish Army DANCON March
    KFOR 36 NATO forces compete in Royal Danish Army DANCON March
    KFOR 36 NATO forces compete in Royal Danish Army DANCON March
    KFOR 36 NATO forces compete in Royal Danish Army DANCON March
    KFOR 36 NATO forces compete in Royal Danish Army DANCON March

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    TAGS

    NATO
    KFOR
    Army National Guard
    TFG36
    TogetherStrongerForPeace
    Danish Contigent March

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