A Colorado Army National Guardsman assigned to NATO-led Kosovo Force (KFOR) Regional Command East with 2nd Battalion, 135th General Support Aviation Battalion marches in the Danish Contingent (DANCON) event near Camp Novo Selo, Kosovo, March 9, 2026. The annual march fosters esprit de corps, strengthens multinational bonds and promotes readiness among KFOR troops and partners. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Seth LaCount)
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2026 06:20
|Photo ID:
|9577126
|VIRIN:
|260309-Z-SR689-1036
|Resolution:
|5600x4480
|Size:
|6.48 MB
|Location:
|ZZ
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, KFOR 36 NATO forces compete in Royal Danish Army DANCON March [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Seth LaCount, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.