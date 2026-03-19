BMETs keep dental care moving during LAMAT 2026 in Guyana

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U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jonathan Rousseau, left, Master Sgt. Matthew Chouinard, and Staff Sgt. Emilbek Dzhoumakeev, all biomedical equipment technicians (BMET) assigned to the 920th Aeromedical Staging Squadron, repair a dental unit waterline on a dental table at the Cheddi Jagan Dental School in Georgetown, Guyana, March 19, 2026. The Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team 2026 mission enabled U.S. Air Force BMET professionals to strengthen their technical readiness while working alongside local partners to improve equipment reliability and foster enduring partnerships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Maj. Stephani Schafer)