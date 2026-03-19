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    BMETs keep dental care moving during LAMAT 2026 in Guyana [Image 2 of 5]

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    BMETs keep dental care moving during LAMAT 2026 in Guyana

    GEORGETOWN, GUYANA

    03.19.2026

    Photo by Maj. Stephani Schafer 

    Air Forces Southern

    U.S. Air Force biomedical equipment technicians from the 920th Aeromedical Staging Squadron repair a dental chair at the Cheddi Jagan Dental School in Georgetown, Guyana, March 19, 2026. The Guyana Ministry of Health identified priority specialties based on national needs, enabling U.S. Air Force medical professionals to sharpen readiness skills while working alongside local partners to strengthen lasting partnerships during Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team 2026. (U.S. Air Force photo by Maj. Stephani Schafer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2026
    Date Posted: 03.21.2026 00:37
    Photo ID: 9577066
    VIRIN: 260319-F-EJ349-1714
    Resolution: 5521x3673
    Size: 4.36 MB
    Location: GEORGETOWN, GY
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, BMETs keep dental care moving during LAMAT 2026 in Guyana [Image 5 of 5], by Maj. Stephani Schafer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    BMETs keep dental care moving during LAMAT 2026 in Guyana
    BMETs keep dental care moving during LAMAT 2026 in Guyana
    BMETs keep dental care moving during LAMAT 2026 in Guyana
    BMETs keep dental care moving during LAMAT 2026 in Guyana
    BMETs keep dental care moving during LAMAT 2026 in Guyana

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    BMETs keep dental care moving during LAMAT 2026 in Guyana

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    Dental
    Guyana minister of health
    LAMAT26

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