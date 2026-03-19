BMETs keep dental care moving during LAMAT 2026 in Guyana

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U.S. Air Force biomedical equipment technicians from the 920th Aeromedical Staging Squadron repair a dental chair at the Cheddi Jagan Dental School in Georgetown, Guyana, March 19, 2026. The Guyana Ministry of Health identified priority specialties based on national needs, enabling U.S. Air Force medical professionals to sharpen readiness skills while working alongside local partners to strengthen lasting partnerships during Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team 2026. (U.S. Air Force photo by Maj. Stephani Schafer)