A U.S. Air Force biomedical equipment technician from the 920th Aeromedical Staging Squadron repairs a dental chair at the Cheddi Jagan Dental School in Georgetown, Guyana, March 19, 2026. As part of the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team 2026 mission, the Guyana Ministry of Health identified priority needs in biomedical equipment maintenance and repair. (U.S. Air Force photo by Maj. Stephani Schafer)
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2026 00:37
|Photo ID:
|9577068
|VIRIN:
|260319-F-EJ349-1745
|Resolution:
|4957x3298
|Size:
|3.42 MB
|Location:
|GEORGETOWN, GY
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, BMETs keep dental care moving during LAMAT 2026 in Guyana [Image 5 of 5], by Maj. Stephani Schafer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
BMETs keep dental care moving during LAMAT 2026 in Guyana
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