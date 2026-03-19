BMETs keep dental care moving during LAMAT 2026 in Guyana

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U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jonathan Rousseau, 920th Aeromedical Staging Squadron biomedical equipment technician, repairs a waterline on a dental chair at the Cheddi Jagan Dental School in Georgetown, Guyana, March 19, 2026. BMET teams helped restore critical medical equipment across Guyana as part of the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team 2026 mission, a U.S. Air Forces Southern-led health security cooperation engagement that brings U.S. and partner-nation medical professionals together to deliver care and strengthen regional health capacity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Maj. Stephani Schafer)