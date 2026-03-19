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    Director Stubbs and Maj. Gen. Haas visit 3-265 ADA at the Joint Readiness Training Center [Image 2 of 5]

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    Director Stubbs and Maj. Gen. Haas visit 3-265 ADA at the Joint Readiness Training Center

    LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2026

    Photo by Capt. Curtis Rookard 

    164th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    Command Sergeant Major of the Army National Guard James Brian Kendrick, right, alongside Director of the Army National Guard Lt. Gen. Jonathan Stubbs, center left, speak with 1st Lt. Nicholas Antrim, center right, logistics officer, and Sgt. First Class Justin Hubbard, right, maintenance supervisor with Delta Battery of the 3rd Battalion, 265th Air Defense Artillery Regiment during a training exercise at the Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) at Fort Polk, Louisiana on March 19, 2026. JRTC is one of the Army’s premier combat training centers, using realistic, high-stress scenarios to train units on mission-essential tasks and readiness for large-scale operations. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Curtis Rookard).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2026
    Date Posted: 03.21.2026 00:37
    Photo ID: 9577064
    VIRIN: 260319-A-UN223-6339
    Resolution: 2878x1740
    Size: 1.43 MB
    Location: LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Director Stubbs and Maj. Gen. Haas visit 3-265 ADA at the Joint Readiness Training Center [Image 5 of 5], by CPT Curtis Rookard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Director Stubbs and Maj. Gen. Haas visit 3-265 ADA at the Joint Readiness Training Center
    Director Stubbs and Maj. Gen. Haas visit 3-265 ADA at the Joint Readiness Training Center
    Director Stubbs and Maj. Gen. Haas visit 3-265 ADA at the Joint Readiness Training Center
    Director Stubbs and Maj. Gen. Haas visit 3-265 ADA at the Joint Readiness Training Center
    Director Stubbs and Maj. Gen. Haas visit 3-265 ADA at the Joint Readiness Training Center

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