Director Stubbs and Maj. Gen. Haas visit 3-265 ADA at the Joint Readiness Training Center

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Command Sergeant Major of the Army National Guard James Brian Kendrick, right, alongside Director of the Army National Guard Lt. Gen. Jonathan Stubbs, center left, speak with 1st Lt. Nicholas Antrim, center right, logistics officer, and Sgt. First Class Justin Hubbard, right, maintenance supervisor with Delta Battery of the 3rd Battalion, 265th Air Defense Artillery Regiment during a training exercise at the Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) at Fort Polk, Louisiana on March 19, 2026. JRTC is one of the Army’s premier combat training centers, using realistic, high-stress scenarios to train units on mission-essential tasks and readiness for large-scale operations. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Curtis Rookard).