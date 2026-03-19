Director Stubbs and Maj. Gen. Haas visit 3-265 ADA at the Joint Readiness Training Center

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Master Sgt. Hector Rodriguez, command sergeant major of the 3rd Battalion, 265th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, speaks with Command Sgt. Maj. Robert Sweat, the Command Senior Enlisted Leader of the Florida National Guard during a visit at the Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) at Fort Polk, Louisiana on March 19, 2026. JRTC is one of the Army’s premier combat training centers, using realistic, high-stress scenarios to train units on mission-essential tasks and readiness for large-scale operations. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Curtis Rookard).