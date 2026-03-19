Director of the Army National Guard Lt. Gen. Jonathan Stubbs greets Sgt. First Class Justin Hubbard, a maintenance supervisor with Delta Battery of the 3rd Battalion, 265th Air Defense Artillery Regiment on March 19, 2026, at the Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) at Fort Polk, La. JRTC is one of the Army’s premier combat training centers, using realistic, high-stress scenarios to train units on mission-essential tasks and readiness for large-scale operations. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Curtis Rookard).
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2026 00:37
|Photo ID:
|9577062
|VIRIN:
|260319-A-UN223-9627
|Resolution:
|1161x1981
|Size:
|854.8 KB
|Location:
|LOUISIANA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Director Stubbs and Maj. Gen. Haas visit 3-265 ADA at the Joint Readiness Training Center [Image 5 of 5], by CPT Curtis Rookard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.