Director Stubbs and Maj. Gen. Haas visit 3-265 ADA at the Joint Readiness Training Center

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Sgt. First Class Justin Hubbard, a maintenance supervisor with Delta Battery, 3rd Battalion, 265th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, shakes the hand of Maj. Gen. John Haas, the Adjutant General of the Florida National Guard, alongside the Director of the Army National Guard, Lt. Gen. Jonathan Stubbs, at the Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) at Fort Polk, La. on March 19, 2026. JRTC is one of the Army’s premier combat training centers, using realistic, high-stress scenarios to train units on mission-essential tasks and readiness for large-scale operations. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Curtis Rookard).