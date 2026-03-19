Director Stubbs and Maj. Gen. Haas visit 3-265 ADA at the Joint Readiness Training Center

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Lt. Gen. Stubbs, director of the Army National Guard, speaks with 1st Lt. Nicholas Antrim, a logistics officer assigned to Delta Battery of the 3rd Battalion, 265th Air Defense Artillery Regiment on March 19, 2026, while at the Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) at Fort Polk, La. JRTC is one of the Army’s premier combat training centers, using realistic, high-stress scenarios to train units on mission-essential tasks and readiness for large-scale operations. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Curtis Rookard).