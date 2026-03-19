Senior Chief Interior Communications Electrician Michael Stauer stands combat information center watch officer aboard U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19), in the South China Sea, March 14, 2026. Blue Ridge and embarked U.S. 7th Fleet staff conduct regular Indo-Pacific patrols to deter aggression, strengthen alliances and partnerships, and advance future warfighting capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Zachary Del Rio)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2026 22:29
|Photo ID:
|9576954
|VIRIN:
|260314-N-ZD626-1002
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|961.76 KB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Blue Ridge CIC [Image 7 of 7], by SA Zachary Del Rio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.