Blue Ridge CIC

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Senior Chief Interior Communications Electrician Michael Stauer stands combat information center watch officer aboard U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19), in the South China Sea, March 14, 2026. Blue Ridge and embarked U.S. 7th Fleet staff conduct regular Indo-Pacific patrols to deter aggression, strengthen alliances and partnerships, and advance future warfighting capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Zachary Del Rio)