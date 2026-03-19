Blue Ridge Engineers

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Machinist’s Mate 3rd class Daniel Pose clears oil from piping aboard U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) while transiting the South China Sea, March 14, 2026. Blue Ridge and embarked U.S. 7th Fleet staff conduct regular Indo-Pacific patrols to deter aggression, strengthen alliances and partnerships, and advance future warfighting capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Andres Fonts)