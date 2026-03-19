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    Blue Ridge DC Training [Image 1 of 7]

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    Blue Ridge DC Training

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    03.12.2026

    Photo by Seaman Damian Cook 

    USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19)

    Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Sebastian Arbelaez holds fire training flags during a damage control drill aboard U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) while in the South China Sea, March 14, 2026. Blue Ridge and embarked U.S. 7th Fleet staff conduct regular Indo-Pacific patrols to deter aggression, strengthen alliances and partnerships, and advance future warfighting capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Damian Cook)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2026
    Date Posted: 03.20.2026 22:29
    Photo ID: 9576955
    VIRIN: 260314-N-TU814-1058
    Resolution: 5749x4002
    Size: 1.43 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Blue Ridge DC Training [Image 7 of 7], by SN Damian Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    LCC-19
    USS Blue Ridge
    U.S. Navy
    Flagship

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