Blue Ridge DC Training

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Sailors simulate combatting a fire during a damage control drill aboard U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) while in the South China Sea, March 14, 2026. Blue Ridge and embarked U.S. 7th Fleet staff conduct regular Indo-Pacific patrols to deter aggression, strengthen alliances and partnerships, and advance future warfighting capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Damian Cook)