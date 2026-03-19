Lt. Sang Bae practices tactical team movements with a simulated 9mm pistol aboard U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19), in the South China Sea, March 14, 2026. Blue Ridge and embarked U.S. 7th Fleet staff conduct regular Indo-Pacific patrols to deter aggression, strengthen alliances and partnerships, and advance future warfighting capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Zachary Del Rio)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2026 22:29
|Photo ID:
|9576953
|VIRIN:
|260314-N-ZD626-1110
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|1.27 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Blue Ridge Tactical Team Movements [Image 7 of 7], by SA Zachary Del Rio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.