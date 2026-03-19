VSFB’s 2nd SLS Receives 2025 General Atomics USSF Unit of the Year Award

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2nd Space Launch Squadron receives the 2025 General Atomics U.S. Space Force Unit of the Year award at Air & Space Forces Association 2026 Warfare Symposium in Aurora, Colo. Feb. 24, 2026. The trophy was presented to the squadron at the AFA Warfare Symposium in recognition of their exceptional contributions to the U.S. Space Force mission and embodiment of its core values. The "Space Cowboys” flight mobilized for 45 days to support the Army’s $361 million ballistic test program and worked for 26 hours to repair a $2 million rocket transport vehicle, ensuring the success of 15 operations and certifying the program’s first overseas launch site. (Courtesy Photo)