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    VSFB’s 2nd SLS Receives 2025 General Atomics USSF Unit of the Year Award [Image 1 of 3]

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    VSFB’s 2nd SLS Receives 2025 General Atomics USSF Unit of the Year Award

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2026

    Photo by Jennifer Green-Lanchoney 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    The 2nd Space Launch Squadron receives the 2025 General Atomics U.S. Space Force Unit of the Year award at Air & Space Forces Association 2026 Warfare Symposium in Aurora, Colo. Feb. 24, 2026. The award highlighted tactical-level units commanded by board-selected Majors and Lieutenant Colonels and celebrated the 2 SLS’s record-breaking year of assured access to space. (Courtesy Photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2026
    Date Posted: 03.20.2026 20:59
    Photo ID: 9576899
    VIRIN: 260224-X-AA001-1001
    Resolution: 1093x505
    Size: 169.58 KB
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, VSFB’s 2nd SLS Receives 2025 General Atomics USSF Unit of the Year Award [Image 3 of 3], by Jennifer Green-Lanchoney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    VSFB’s 2nd SLS Receives 2025 General Atomics USSF Unit of the Year Award
    VSFB’s 2nd SLS Receives 2025 General Atomics USSF Unit of the Year Award
    VSFB’s 2nd SLS Receives 2025 General Atomics USSF Unit of the Year Award

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