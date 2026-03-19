The 2nd Space Launch Squadron receives the 2025 General Atomics U.S. Space Force Unit of the Year award at Air & Space Forces Association 2026 Warfare Symposium in Aurora, Colo. Feb. 24, 2026. The award highlighted tactical-level units commanded by board-selected Majors and Lieutenant Colonels and celebrated the 2 SLS’s record-breaking year of assured access to space. (Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2026 20:59
|Photo ID:
|9576899
|VIRIN:
|260224-X-AA001-1001
|Resolution:
|1093x505
|Size:
|169.58 KB
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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VSFB’s 2nd SLS Receives 2025 General Atomics USSF Unit of the Year Award
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