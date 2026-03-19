VSFB’s 2nd SLS Receives 2025 General Atomics USSF Unit of the Year Award

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The 2nd Space Launch Squadron receives the 2025 General Atomics U.S. Space Force Unit of the Year award at Air & Space Forces Association 2026 Warfare Symposium in Aurora, Colo. Feb. 24, 2026. The award highlighted tactical-level units commanded by board-selected Majors and Lieutenant Colonels and celebrated the 2 SLS’s record-breaking year of assured access to space. (Courtesy Photo)