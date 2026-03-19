VSFB’s 2nd SLS Receives 2025 General Atomics USSF Unit of the Year Award

Photo By Jennifer Green-Lanchoney | The 2nd Space Launch Squadron receives the 2025 General Atomics U.S. Space Force Unit...... read more read more Photo By Jennifer Green-Lanchoney | The 2nd Space Launch Squadron receives the 2025 General Atomics U.S. Space Force Unit of the Year award at Air & Space Forces Association 2026 Warfare Symposium in Aurora, Colo. Feb. 24, 2026. The award highlighted tactical-level units commanded by board-selected Majors and Lieutenant Colonels and celebrated the 2 SLS’s record-breaking year of assured access to space. (Courtesy Photo) see less | View Image Page

The 2nd Space Launch Squadron (2nd SLS), at Vandenberg Space Force Base, has been awarded the 2025 General Atomics U.S. Space Force Unit of the Year Award.



The trophy was presented to the squadron at the Air & Space Forces Association’s (AFA) Warfare Symposium on Feb. 24, 2026, in recognition of the squadron’s exceptional contributions to the U.S. Space Force mission and embodiment of its core values.



The award, which highlights tactical-level units commanded by board-selected Majors and Lieutenant Colonels, celebrates the 2nd SLS’s record-breaking year of assured access to space. The squadron successes this year included supporting critical launch missions from the Western Range, for the Space Development Agency, Missile Defense Agency, NASA, and the National Reconnaissance Office.



U.S. Space Force Lt. Col. Andrew Singleton, 2nd SLS commander, accepted the award on behalf of the squadron, which was presented by the Honorable Matt Lohmeier, Under Secretary of the Air Force, U.S Space Force Lt. Gen. Douglas Schiess, Deputy Chief of Space Operations for Operations and other distinguished leaders from the aerospace community.



“The squadron had an incredible year. Out of necessity, we pulled together to rapidly innovate and fundamentally shift the way we were doing business,” Singleton shared. “Through our sheer determination and commitment to productive change, we were able to achieve a 300% ops tempo increase while the team shrank to roughly 50% manning.”



Among the squadron’s notable achievements was the execution of X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle landing operations at Vandenberg — the first of its kind in over a decade. The squadron also spearheaded modifications to Space Launch Complex-3 to support the new Vulcan rocket, advancing mission assurance procedures for the $967 million program.



“Our members were dauntless in the face of every challenge, and our deeply connected culture always carried the day,” said Singleton. “I couldn’t be prouder of what they worked so hard to achieve, and it’s humbling to go receive an award of this magnitude on behalf of those that gave so much.”



The 2nd SLS showcased extraordinary resourcefulness and determination during a challenging year. When a $33 million pilot study was deemed unsalvageable, the squadron stepped in, finding innovative solutions to recover the project and save critical resources.



Their "Space Cowboys" flight exemplified this same grit, mobilizing for 45 days to support the Army’s $361 million ballistic test program. In sub-zero temperatures, the team worked for 26 hours to repair a $2 million rocket transport vehicle, ensuring the success of 15 operations and certifying the program’s first overseas launch site.



Their efforts enabled the Army and Navy to transport and test missile systems, saving the Department of Defense $16 million and ensuring critical national security capabilities.



“The squadron lives and breathes the challenge of working better, faster, and smarter to guarantee 100% mission success in the face of this increasing operational tempo,” said U.S. Space Force Capt. Tucker Peterson, 2nd SLS Director of Support.



The 2nd SLS’s five specialized flights — Falcon, Vulcan, Mission Integration, DOC (Space Cowboys), and Mission Support — played a pivotal role in ensuring mission success across all launch, landing, and expeditionary operations. Their dedication and ingenuity have solidified Vandenberg’s reputation as a critical hub for space operations.



The General Atomics U.S. Space Force Unit of the Year Award underscores the 2nd SLS’s exceptional contributions to securing national interests in, from, and to space. Their achievements reflect the highest standards of excellence and innovation, setting a benchmark for future tactical-level units within the Space Force, and further exemplifying their dedication to the U.S. Space Force’s core values of Character,Connection,Commitment,andCourage.