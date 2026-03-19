VSFB’s 2nd SLS Receives 2025 General Atomics USSF Unit of the Year Award

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Honorable Matt Lohmeier, Under Secretary of the Air Force, (left) and Retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. David A. Deptula, Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies dean, (right) present the 2025 General Atomics U.S. Space Force Unit of the Year award to U.S. Space Force Lt. Col. Andrew Singleton, 2nd Space Launch commander, (second from left) at Air & Space Forces Association 2026 Warfare Symposium in Aurora, Colo. Feb. 24, 2026. The trophy was presented to the squadron at the AFA Warfare Symposium in recognition of their exceptional contributions to the U.S. Space Force mission and embodiment of its core values. (Courtesy Photo)