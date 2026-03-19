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    VSFB’s 2nd SLS Receives 2025 General Atomics USSF Unit of the Year Award [Image 2 of 3]

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    VSFB’s 2nd SLS Receives 2025 General Atomics USSF Unit of the Year Award

    UNITED STATES

    02.26.2026

    Photo by Jennifer Green-Lanchoney 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    Honorable Matt Lohmeier, Under Secretary of the Air Force, (left) and Retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. David A. Deptula, Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies dean, (right) present the 2025 General Atomics U.S. Space Force Unit of the Year award to U.S. Space Force Lt. Col. Andrew Singleton, 2nd Space Launch commander, (second from left) at Air & Space Forces Association 2026 Warfare Symposium in Aurora, Colo. Feb. 24, 2026. The trophy was presented to the squadron at the AFA Warfare Symposium in recognition of their exceptional contributions to the U.S. Space Force mission and embodiment of its core values. (Courtesy Photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2026
    Date Posted: 03.20.2026 20:59
    Photo ID: 9576900
    VIRIN: 260224-X-AA001-1002
    Resolution: 873x403
    Size: 119.84 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, VSFB’s 2nd SLS Receives 2025 General Atomics USSF Unit of the Year Award [Image 3 of 3], by Jennifer Green-Lanchoney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    VSFB’s 2nd SLS Receives 2025 General Atomics USSF Unit of the Year Award
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    VSFB’s 2nd SLS Receives 2025 General Atomics USSF Unit of the Year Award

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