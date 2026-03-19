Date Taken: 03.19.2026 Date Posted: 03.20.2026 08:12 Photo ID: 9575431 VIRIN: 260319-A-QT978-1004 Resolution: 2455x1608 Size: 1.11 MB Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US

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This work, Safety official warns against speeding as spring brings runners and walkers to dark roadways [Image 4 of 4], by Eric Pilgrim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.