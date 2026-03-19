Safety officer warns against speeding as spring brings runners, walkers to dark roadways

Photo By Eric Pilgrim | Signs around Fort Knox warn motorists to slow down at key pedestrian areas: especially locations like Disney Barracks where several troops conduct physical training or road marches. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Eric Pilgrim | Signs around Fort Knox warn motorists to slow down at key pedestrian areas: especially...... read more read more

FORT KNOX, Ky. — Before sunrise, hundreds of motorists pass through Fort Knox’s gates each day on their way to work. Darkness envelopes roads and sidewalks, illuminated only by the occasional streetlight.

As spring signals warmer weather, more runners and walkers will suddenly appear in motorists’ headlights before vanishing back into the darkness. It’s those moments that safety officers say are worrisome.

“At some point in the day everyone is a pedestrian,” said Fort Knox Safety officer Jared Jones, who warns against ignoring speed limit signs on post.

“Speeding has always been an issue with many drivers, whether they are operating a vehicle on or off Fort Knox,” explained Jones. “What many drivers fail to realize, however, is that speeding not only endangers their lives but the lives of other drivers and pedestrians they may encounter.”

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, in 2023 speeding killed 11,775 people nationwide and was considered a major contributor in 29% of all traffic fatalities. Pedestrians accounted for 7,314 of those fatalities, and 68,000 pedestrians were injured.

The Kentucky Office of Highway Safety reports that traffic fatalities have increased by 30% from 2013 to 2023, with a significant rise in speeding-related deaths.

“This is due to greater potential for loss of vehicle control, increased stopping distances required, and increased severity of injury in the event of a crash,” said Jones. “And speeding doesn’t always result in time saved during a commute.”

The flipside of motorists driving too fast during low-light conditions is pedestrians failing to wear reflective gear when walking or running outside, whether exercising, road marching or walking dogs.

Many walkers stay on the path that circles Brooks Field. However, there are still many runners early in the morning who travel along road routes. Jones said wearing something reflective can mean the difference between safety and disaster.

Jones also warns Kentuckians that they aren’t out of the woods yet with the potential for freezing cold temperatures to return until May. Because of this, he is calling on pedestrians to dress appropriately for the weather.

At the end of the day though, and at the beginning, Jones is calling on motorists to maintain awareness as they travel along dark roads.

“Although walkers and joggers must always remain alert for vehicular traffic,” said Jones, “drivers are also responsible for doing their part.”

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