Signs around Fort Knox warn motorists to slow down at key pedestrian areas: especially locations like Disney Barracks where several troops conduct physical training or road marches.
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2026 08:12
|Photo ID:
|9575430
|VIRIN:
|260319-A-QT978-1003
|Resolution:
|3196x4500
|Size:
|5.8 MB
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Safety official warns against speeding as spring brings runners and walkers to dark roadways [Image 4 of 4], by Eric Pilgrim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Safety officer warns against speeding as spring brings runners, walkers to dark roadways
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