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    Safety official warns against speeding as spring brings runners and walkers to dark roadways [Image 2 of 4]

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    Safety official warns against speeding as spring brings runners and walkers to dark roadways

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2026

    Photo by Eric Pilgrim 

    Fort Knox

    A runner travels along the perimeter walking path at Brooks Field before sunrise. While the path is safe from vehicular accidents, crosswalks and roadways are not.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2026
    Date Posted: 03.20.2026 08:12
    Photo ID: 9575429
    VIRIN: 260319-A-QT978-1002
    Resolution: 4500x2680
    Size: 3.62 MB
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Safety official warns against speeding as spring brings runners and walkers to dark roadways [Image 4 of 4], by Eric Pilgrim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Safety official warns against speeding as spring brings runners and walkers to dark roadways
    Safety official warns against speeding as spring brings runners and walkers to dark roadways
    Safety official warns against speeding as spring brings runners and walkers to dark roadways
    Safety official warns against speeding as spring brings runners and walkers to dark roadways

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    Safety officer warns against speeding as spring brings runners, walkers to dark roadways

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    Fort Knox
    IMCOM
    AMC
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    PT
    Kentucky

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