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    Safety official warns against speeding as spring brings runners and walkers to dark roadways [Image 1 of 4]

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    Safety official warns against speeding as spring brings runners and walkers to dark roadways

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2026

    Photo by Eric Pilgrim 

    Fort Knox

    Signs around Fort Knox warn motorists to slow down at key pedestrian areas: especially locations like Disney Barracks where several troops conduct physical training or road marches.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2026
    Date Posted: 03.20.2026 08:12
    Photo ID: 9575428
    VIRIN: 260319-A-QT978-1001
    Resolution: 4500x3375
    Size: 4.44 MB
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Safety official warns against speeding as spring brings runners and walkers to dark roadways [Image 4 of 4], by Eric Pilgrim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Safety official warns against speeding as spring brings runners and walkers to dark roadways
    Safety official warns against speeding as spring brings runners and walkers to dark roadways
    Safety official warns against speeding as spring brings runners and walkers to dark roadways
    Safety official warns against speeding as spring brings runners and walkers to dark roadways

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    Safety officer warns against speeding as spring brings runners, walkers to dark roadways

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    TAGS

    Kentucky, AMC, IMCOM, safety, vehicle, pedestrian

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