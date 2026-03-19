Signs around Fort Knox warn motorists to slow down at key pedestrian areas: especially locations like Disney Barracks where several troops conduct physical training or road marches.
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2026 08:12
|Photo ID:
|9575428
|VIRIN:
|260319-A-QT978-1001
|Resolution:
|4500x3375
|Size:
|4.44 MB
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Safety official warns against speeding as spring brings runners and walkers to dark roadways [Image 4 of 4], by Eric Pilgrim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Safety officer warns against speeding as spring brings runners, walkers to dark roadways
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