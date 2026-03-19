KFOR Multinational Soldiers Test Endurance During Danish Contingent March

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A Danish Armed Forces soldier distributes water to NATO-allied service members participating in the Danish Contingent (DANCON) march in support of Kosovo Force (KFOR) near Camp Novo Selo, Kosovo, March 8, 2026. The DANCON march is a Danish military tradition designed to build morale, endurance and camaraderie among multinational forces during deployments. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Marc Marmeto)