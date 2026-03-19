NATO-allied service members participate in the Danish Contingent (DANCON) march in support of Kosovo Force (KFOR) near Camp Novo Selo, Kosovo, March 8, 2026. The DANCON march is a Danish military tradition that promotes morale and camaraderie among allied forces during deployments. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Marc Marmeto)
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2026 06:23
|Photo ID:
|9575379
|VIRIN:
|260308-Z-KX552-1029
|Resolution:
|4999x3333
|Size:
|6.42 MB
|Location:
|ZZ
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, KFOR Multinational Soldiers Test Endurance During Danish Contingent March [Image 13 of 13], by SSG Marc Marmeto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.