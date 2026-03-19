KFOR Multinational Soldiers Test Endurance During Danish Contingent March

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Florida Army National Guard 2nd Lt. Hans Laureles, an intelligence officer with the 53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, arrives at the final checkpoint after completing the Danish Contingent (DANCON) march in support of Kosovo Force (KFOR) near Camp Novo Selo, Kosovo, March 8, 2026. The DANCON march is a Danish military tradition designed to build morale, endurance and camaraderie among multinational forces during deployments. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Marc Marmeto)